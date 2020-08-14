AEW Releases Bea Priestley, Sadie Gibbs, and Jimmy Havoc

Earlier this year the WWE released numerous talents during the midst of the Pandemic. Soon after in an interview Tony Khan would say that, AEW was able to avoid releasing talents but it would likely happen later in the year. Overnight last night AEW released three talents and it has been confirmed by Dave Meltzer.



Jimmy Havoc was released after being sent to rehab during the Speaking Out Movement. He was accused of rape, abusive behavior, and assault as part of the and in a previous statement, AEW said they were aware of the allegations.



Bea Priestley is only 24 years old and had eight matches in AEW over the span of a year. Her last match was a tag match on March 11th on AEW Dynamite. She is an English-New Zealand professional wrestler and is also the girlfriend of Will Ospreay.

Sadie Gibbs is a 28 year old who had three matches in AEW with all of them happening last year and not appearing once in 2020. She did take to Twitter to comment on the release from AEW.



It's unknown at this time if more releases will be coming or if this is all. We will be monitoring this for anymore releases so please stay tuned!