AEW Returning To Live Television In 2 Weeks

AEW recorded a lot of content at QT Marshall's Norcross, Georgia gym, but now they are set to make a return to live television.

Florida opened up their state to broadcast media and sporting events as long as they record on a closed set. They might not be allowed to have fans, but AEW will return to Daily’s Place according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Fightful have confirmed that AEW Dynamite will return to live television in two weeks. It looks like May 6th is the new target date for Dynamite to make a return to live television. The report from Sapp simply said they will return in “two weeks.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Double Or Nothing is still scheduled for May 23rd. It will not take place in Las Vegas as planned, but a 2021 date has already been rescheduled for Sin City.

Tony Khan hyped next week’s AEW Dynamite as one of the best pro wrestling shows in months. Let’s see what they deliver as the company airs the rest of their content from QT Marshall’s gym.

Do you prefer live television to taped? Sound off in our comments section below!