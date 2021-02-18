AEW Revolution Card After Dynamite (2/17/21)

Here is the current AEW Revolution Card after the February 17th episode of Dynamite:

AEW Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match)

Street Fight: Sting & Darby Allin vs. Team Taz

AEW Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and MJF.

Money Match: Matt Hardy vs. Adam Page (Winner gives up earnings for first quarter of 2021)

Ladder Match For TNT Championship Opportunity: Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta vs. Three Other Opponents.

AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Women’s Tournament Winner