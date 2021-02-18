AEW Revolution Card After Dynamite (2/17/21)

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Here is the current AEW Revolution Card after the February 17th episode of Dynamite:

  • AEW Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match)
  • Street Fight: Sting & Darby Allin vs. Team Taz
  • AEW Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and MJF.
  • Money Match: Matt Hardy vs. Adam Page (Winner gives up earnings for first quarter of 2021)
  • Ladder Match For TNT Championship Opportunity: Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta vs. Three Other Opponents. 
  • AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Women’s Tournament Winner

Related Articles

AEW Revolution
AEW News

AEW Revolution Card After Dynamite (2/17/21)

EudxoadUcAAcABK
LIVE Coverage

AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (2/17/21)

adam cole betrayal
WWE NXT

Opening Segment Announced For WWE NXT Tonight

Update-WWE-rating-of-RAW-night-no.-1404
WWE News

WWE Raw Ratings & Viewership 2/15/21

kenta
AEW News

AEW and NJPW: 3 Things Behind The Forbidden Door (And 2 That Aren't)

adam cole betrayal
WWE NXT

5 Possible Outcomes For The Undisputed Era's Breakup

wrestlemania-AP
WWE

WWE WrestleMania Ticket Update: Tickets On Sale "Less Than Two Weeks"

WWE-ThunderDome-e1605744794928
WWE News

What A WWE Touring Schedule Should Look Like When They Return To Touring