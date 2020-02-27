AEW Revolution Full Card

AEW Revolution Full Card

8 p.m. ET, The Buy In Pre-Show at 7:30 p.m.
AEW Revolution Full Card (subject to change)

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes

Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose (c) for the AEW Women's World Championship

The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega & Adam Page (c) for the AEW Tag Team Championship

MJF vs. Cody Rhodes

Jon Moxley vs Chris Jericho (c) for the AEW Heavyweight Championship.

Where to Watch:

US & Canada can order the show on B/R Live for $49.99 or your cable provider.

Non-US & Canada can order on FITE.tv

LIVE Coverage & Results right here!

