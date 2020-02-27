AEW Revolution Full Card (subject to change)



Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara



Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes



Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose (c) for the AEW Women's World Championship



The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega & Adam Page (c) for the AEW Tag Team Championship



MJF vs. Cody Rhodes



Jon Moxley vs Chris Jericho (c) for the AEW Heavyweight Championship.

Where to Watch:



US & Canada can order the show on B/R Live for $49.99 or your cable provider.



Non-US & Canada can order on FITE.tv



LIVE Coverage & Results right here!