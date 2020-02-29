AEW Revolution Preview and Live Coverage

AEW is back with another PPV for Saturday, February 29 at 8 pm ET. There will be a pre-show starting at 7:30 pm ET. Let’s run down the incredibly stacked card with a little backstory for each.

AEW World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs Jon Moxley

When it appeared likely that Chris Jericho would have to defend his championship against Jon Moxley, Jericho tried to offer Moxley membership into the Inner Circle. Moxley declined by smashing a champagne bottle over Jericho’s head. Le Champion’s next move was to stab a spike in Mox’s eye. That did not deter Moxley as he won a mini tournament to become the official #1 contender. A rivalry we have seen before, but these days the two men involved seem reinvigorated and ready to deliver.

Cody Rhodes vs MJF

MJF began his descent into scumbaggery as a member of AEW when he threw in the towel during Cody Rhodes title shot against Jericho at Full Gear. Cody declared he would pay any price to get MJF in the ring. MJF obliged with three stipulations. No contact prior to the match. So far, so good. Ten lashes from MJF. Uncofmortable but unmissable stuff. A tearfully completed cage match against Wardlow, with the moonsault off the top providing the exclamation point. Cody has earned his match.

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Hangman Page & Kenny Omega (c) vs The Young Bucks

This match could end up being AEW’s version of the Mega Powers exploding. All four men were full-fledged members of the Elite. Hangman Page’s confidence took a dip after a lack of singles success, so he desired to leave the group believing he was not worthy. His request was not honored. Page was partnered with Kenny Omega. Those two found instant success on the way to winning the tag team titles.

The problem is that Hangman and Omega are standing in the way of the Young Bucks’ dream to be tag champs. This has caused friction among Hangman and the Bucks. The Bucks have jealous eyes. They want what they believe is theirs, and Hangman views it as them being selfish to take away the crowning achievement of his career. Omega has been playing peacemaker, despite verbal blows from both sides. At the end of the night, the Elite core could be no more.

AEW Women’s World Championship: Nyla Rose (c) vs Kris Statlander

Nyla Rose is on a wrecking streak. Kris Statlander was in the right place at the right time. She became #1 in the rankings the week of the PPV. Boom! Hoss fight. Hopefully this won't be terrible... but Statlander... well, you know.

Dustin Rhodes vs Jake Hager

Jake Hager put the big hurt on Dustin Rhodes by slamming a car door to break his arm. Rhodes has recuperated and is out for justice, growing tired of the Inner Circles muscle doing as he pleases. A very different match to their previous encounter on WWE Main Event!

Darby Allin vs Sammy Guevara

Sammy Guevara injured Darby Allin’s throat with a skateboard. Allin came for payback. Expect hard hitting, lightning quick action here in a potential match of the night.

PAC vs Orange Cassidy

PAC put the boots to Orange Cassidy, so a match was made. It's about as simple as that. Will OC turn up? Will we see him actually... y'know... wrestle?

Tune in tonight and make sure to join us for live coverage!