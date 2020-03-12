BREAKING: Upcoming AEW Shows Canceled and Rescheduled

With the declaration yesterday of Coronavirus being declared a pandemic. Many events are being canceled. As of noon est, AEW had not canceled any of their events but fans that logged in to try to get tickets have noticed that it says that their March 18 event in Rochester will be rescheduled.

We can now say that AEW is off next week and they are looking for alternatives for a venue or location. This was a decision made by the state of New York and not AEW.

UPDATE: AEW has not yet issued a statement but the Prudential Center has made a tweet after the NHL suspended its season. In this statement, they say that all events planned at their venue through the end of March are canceled.

UPDATE #2: AEW announced on Twitter in a thread that: As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, we are relocating next week’s AEW DYNAMITE show on March 18 from Rochester, NY, to Jacksonville, FL. This show will be televised live on TNT from Daily’s Place, and be managed under a restricted attendance policy. The DYNAMITE show in Rochester will be rescheduled for Wednesday, July 8, at Blue Cross Arena. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Rochester show will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or have their original ticket valid for admission to the event on July 8. Additional details will be forthcoming. In addition, the DYNAMITE show on March 25 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, will be relocated to a new venue, which will be announced shortly. This show will be televised live on TNT on March 25, and be managed under a restricted attendance policy. The DYNAMITE show in Newark will be rescheduled for Wednesday, July 22, at the Prudential Center. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Newark show will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or have their original ticket valid for admission to the event on July 22. Additional details will be forthcoming. We appreciate your understanding as the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management.

