October 18, 2021
AEW Rampage Viewership and Ratings 10.15.21
Publish date:

AEW Rampage Viewership and Ratings 10.15.21

Author:

This past Friday was a supersized edition of AEW Rampage. There was a live Buy In on YouTube that had two matches an hour before the show on TNT. We also saw The Inner Circle go up against Men of the Year and UFC Fighter Junior Dos Santos. 

The show drew an average of 578k

E81E8101-C5FA-45F1-8EA3-67B700BEA3A8
1
Gallery
1 Images

The show was headlined by a trios match which saw The Inner Circle lose to Men of the Year/Junior Dos Santos. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

A13CCCBB-C703-4D99-B864-486D903E4BFF
AEW News

AEW Rampage Viewership and Ratings 10.15.21

A4ADD4DD-4EC0-4DF6-A2CE-224DD2505807
WWE

The Godfather Chats with It’s My Wrestling Podcast

01AFC329-30D1-4502-BA22-B840127F35B3
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: WWE Crown Jewel Go Home Show 10.18.21

F4FAF994-97E0-45F9-9D72-AFBA4698BAA1
WWE Smackdown

WWE Supersized Friday Night SmackDown Preview 10.15.21

C06C867B-99B5-48B7-B82E-64519FB89F76
WWE

Chris Van Vliet Sits Down with Adam Cole

Su-Yung-Impact-Wrestling-Bound-For-Glory-2020-Entrance
IMPACT Wrestling

10 Interesting Facts About Bound For Glory 2020

CF855C85-2FB0-4C60-9475-B6DBAE4306E4
WWE

Chris Van Vliet Sits Down with Bobby Fish

4DD2CE97-8D8E-45DD-BCA9-EEEF2ECE1F43
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 10.12.21