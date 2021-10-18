AEW Rampage Viewership and Ratings 10.15.21

This past Friday was a supersized edition of AEW Rampage. There was a live Buy In on YouTube that had two matches an hour before the show on TNT. We also saw The Inner Circle go up against Men of the Year and UFC Fighter Junior Dos Santos.

The show drew an average of 578k

1 Gallery 1 Images

The show was headlined by a trios match which saw The Inner Circle lose to Men of the Year/Junior Dos Santos.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!