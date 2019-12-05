AEW Wins Close Ratings Week

The first week of December is here and so is the very first ratings report for the AEW vs NXT ratings war. Over the last two weeks, NXT has picked up a couple of victories in overall viewership while AEW continued to win the demographics. Much like the grip Keith Lee has on Finn Balor in the image above, however, NXT is tightening things up.

AEW came in with a total viewership and key demographic win scoring 851,000 total viewers and 0.32 in the key demographic of persons 18-49. NXT brought in 845,000 viewers and a 0.29 in the key demographic bringing the total number of people watching wrestling last night to 1.696 million viewers and *number* of those in the key demographic.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Chris Jericho debuted the Lexicon of Le Champion on the 12-4-19 episode of AEW Dynamite

AEW ranked 8th while NXT ranked 12th. We can break down those numbers further to see that NXT picked up one win they had not before scoring a victory in women 12-34 12-34 with 0.12. These are two very good numbers to win for NXT as they help make-up the key demographic figure that AEW has dominated in through 10 weeks. Per usual, NXT continued to dominate in the 50+ category as they have throughout the lifespan of this wrestling war.

Both shows increased their viewership this week as NXT's audience grew 4% and AEW's audience grew in a much larger way with a 28% increase. Obviously, the large increase for AEW is due to their large drop-off during the holiday week.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Overall, cable viewership was down 10% this week. Another interesting note is that NXT's viewership seems to be continually growing both overall and in the key demographic since the injection of Finn Balor to their roster and NXT's inclusion in this year's Survivor Series while AEW seems to be maintaining nearly the same figure (excluding some outliers).

Shayna Baszler will defend her title against Rhea Ripley as a result of last night's NXT

If you want to see the results from both shows, you can find AEW's here and NXT's here. Full ratings information for 12-4-19 can be found below.

Which show did you watch? Which did you enjoy better?