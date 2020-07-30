AEW Women’s Tag-Team Tournament Not Airing On TV

According to sources, AEW Women’s Tournament, ‘The Deadly Draw’ will NOT air during AEW Dynamite episodes on TNT and will instead air exclusively on AEW’s YouTube page.

The tournament was announced on Dynamite, last week & the first officially drawn pairing was announced, last night with former AEW Women’s Champion, Nyla Rose will team-up with Ariane Andrews, who’s formerly known as Cameron in WWE.

Every team will reportedly be drawn at ‘random’ & feature 8, all-Women tag-teams, beginning this Monday at 7:00pm (Eastern), on AEW’s YouTube.

