AEW World Championship Match Set For Special Anniversary Dynamite Episode

AEW announced during tonight’s edition of Dynamite, that on Wednesday, October 14th’s special 1-year anniversary episode of Dynamite, AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley will defend his title against the man who earned a title shot by winning the Casino Battle Royal during last weekend’s All Out PPV event.

