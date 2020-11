Last week's Wednesday viewership numbers were delayed due to the holidays. Dynamite was the setup for a major show this week, while NXT featured a ladder match main event.

AEW: 710,000 viewers/ 0.26 rating which was 7th best on cable.

NXT: 712,000 viewers/ 0.20 rating which is 25th best on cable.

