This week's AEW Dynamite was recorded on the Rock and Rager cruise that left from Miami, Florida. The show seems to have quite a few of exciting moments with a potential heel turn, number one contender determined, and the first AEW title change in company history.



Below are the results of the show:

Hangman Page and Kenny Omega defeat SCU to become NEW AEW Tag Team Champions.

Britt Baker defeat Priscilla Kelly via submission and after the match Baker cuts a heel promo on Tony Schiavone over his prior employment at Starbucks.

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho and PNP) defeat Jurassic Express (Marko Stunt, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus)

MJF defeated Joey Janela after the match Cody and the Bucks confront MJF and while Cody couldn't touch MJF the Bucks made the crowd happy.

Jon Moxley defeated Pac to become the number one contender to the AEW Title, Jericho and Moxley had a stand-off to close the show.

What are your thoughts on what happened on the show? Do the spoilers make you more or less likely to watch? Let me know your thoughts on Twitter @awesomephinatic.