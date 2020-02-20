AEW announced that they were getting into the podcast business with their own podcast named "Unrestricted". They sent us the following press release announcing this:



TNT AND ALL ELITE WRESTLING LAUNCH AEW: UNRESTRICTED PODCAST TODAY, THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20

New Weekly Podcast Series to Feature Unrestricted Conversations with the Stars of AEW

Top-Rated Series AEW Dynamite Airs Wednesdays Live at 8 p.m. ET on TNT

Stream the First Episode featuring Jon Moxley

Los Angeles, February 20, 2020 – TNT and All Elite Wrestling announced today the launch of a new weekly podcast, AEW: UNRESTRICTED. Hosted by fan-favorite AEW referee Aubrey Edwards and renowned AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone, AEW: UNRESTRICTED offers fans unique access to the stars of AEW.

Launching today, Thursday, February 20, each one-hour episode will feature Edwards and Schiavone having in-depth conversations with AEW talent, sharing personal stories that will give exclusive insight into their diverse experiences in wrestling and their lives outside the ring.

“One of the things fans love about AEW is the relatability and authenticity of their diverse group of talented athletes,” says Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president, TNT, TBS, and truTV. “AEW: UNRESTRICTED is another example of how we are creating deeper fan connections and providing a more robust, multidimensional wrestling experience.”

“I’m an avid consumer of wrestling podcasts. They’re a great way to gain insight into the best minds in the wrestling business,” says Tony Khan, president and CEO of AEW. “An AEW podcast was a must for me, and I know TNT saw it the same way. Our goal for UNRESTRICTED is to make it the best podcast in wrestling. We plan to create a new platform for our fans that will inform and entertain, and introduce a new dimension of our wrestling company, and complement the compelling storylines and great wrestling we deliver each week on DYNAMITE and DARK and at our pay-per-views.”

Initial episodes of AEW: UNRESTRICTED will feature interviews with Jon Moxley, Cody, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) and Brandi Rhodes. The podcast -- produced, sold and distributed by WarnerMedia Podcast Network -- is available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Google Podcasts or wherever fans download their favorite podcasts. Fans will also be able to view the podcasts in video on the TNT app and YouTube. AEW: UNRESTRICTED joins WarnerMedia Podcast Network’s growing portfolio of news, sports and entertainment podcasts.

AEW: DYNAMITE exploded onto the wrestling scene when it premiered on TNT as Wednesday’s #1 wrestling show. One of this season’s top three new cable unscripted series, it has continued to deliver high performing episodes each week with the series averaging 1.2M total viewers and 651K A18-49 per episode in Live +7 Day viewing. In only four months, AEW: DYNAMITE has reached more than 37 million people across TNT’s linear and digital platforms. The show also delivers the youngest wrestling audience on television.

WarnerMedia announced recently that it has extended its deal with this groundbreaking new wrestling league through 2023, with this podcast being another way in which the parties are expanding their relationship with a singular focus on serving wrestling fans throughout the world.

AEW features a world-class roster of diverse male and female wrestlers, giving fans a new wrestling experience for the first time in 20 years. Focused on fast-paced, high-impact competitions, AEW offers fans incredible athleticism along with real sports analytics. Founded by President and CEO Tony Khan, AEW is headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, the inaugural AEW Men’s World Champion Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page. The roster is also filled with incredibly skilled competitors including new AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose, Awesome Kong, MJF, Dustin Rhodes, Jungle Boy, Riho, Dr. Britt Baker, Pac and SCU. In addition to being in-ring talent, Cody, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega also serve as EVPs with Brandi Rhodes serving as Chief Brand Officer.

