Afternoon News | Bellas; One More Run? | NXT/AEW Preview | MJF's Induction | 11.11.20

WWE's Tribute to the Troops
The 18th Annual Tribute to the Troops will be held inside the WWE Thunderdome on December 6th.
-Xia Li v. Raquel Gonzalez
-Toni Storm v. Candice LeRaeToni Storm vs. Candice LeRae
-The Kings of NXT, Lorcan/Burch, v. Breezango
-Gargano defends his NXT North American Title against a mystery opponent
* Can Xia Li end her losing streak vs. Raquel Gonzalez?
* Breezango gets their rematch from NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch
* Will Johnny Gargano break his championship curse as he defends the NXT North American Title against a mystery opponent
Pat McAfee, Dunne & The Champs Have No Remorse #PATisNXT
Dunne comments on having No Remorse & time to get rid of the Undisputed Era & eventually get the NXT Title.
AEW Preview
-Tay Conti v. Red Velvet
-Rey Fenix v. Penta El Zero M
-Scorpio Sky v. Shawn Spears
-The Natural Nightmares v. The Butcher & The Blade (Bunkhouse Match)
-FTW Champion, Brian Cage v. Matt Sydal
-Cody Rhodes Speaks on losing the TNT Title
-MJF's Induction into The Inner Circle
Bellas want another run & this time it's for the Women's Tag Titles
Brie and Nikki Bella spoke with Mario Lopez and Kit Hooper of Access Hollywood.
"This is what’s hard for Nikki and I, when we left, all of a sudden the WWE Women’s tag titles came, and we’re like ‘what a sec, that’s for the Bella twins’. We’ve been dying to have tag titles, so her and I feel like we have one more run in this, so we really want to go for those titles."