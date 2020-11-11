Afternoon News | Bellas; One More Run? | NXT/AEW Preview | MJF's Induction | 11.11.20

WWE's Tribute to the Troops



The 18th Annual Tribute to the Troops will be held inside the WWE Thunderdome on December 6th.



NXT Preview



-Xia Li v. Raquel Gonzalez

-Toni Storm v. Candice LeRae

-The Kings of NXT, Lorcan/Burch, v. Breezango

-Gargano defends his NXT North American Title against a mystery opponent

* Can Xia Li end her losing streak vs. Raquel Gonzalez?

* Breezango gets their rematch from NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* Will Johnny Gargano break his championship curse as he defends the NXT North American Title against a mystery opponent

Pat McAfee, Dunne & The Champs Have No Remorse #PATisNXT



Dunne comments on having No Remorse & time to get rid of the Undisputed Era & eventually get the NXT Title.



AEW Preview

-Tay Conti v. Red Velvet

-Rey Fenix v. Penta El Zero M

-Scorpio Sky v. Shawn Spears

-The Natural Nightmares v. The Butcher & The Blade (Bunkhouse Match)

-FTW Champion, Brian Cage v. Matt Sydal

-Cody Rhodes Speaks on losing the TNT Title

-MJF's Induction into The Inner Circle

Bellas want another run & this time it's for the Women's Tag Titles

Brie and Nikki Bella spoke with Mario Lopez and Kit Hooper of Access Hollywood.