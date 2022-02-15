Alexa Bliss Announced As The Final Participant In This Saturday’s Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

For the past few weeks on Monday Night RAW we have been seeing segments of Alexa Bliss therapy sessions as she was on a journey to get back to RAW,

Tonight we got the final segment as the therapist announced that she was cured.

Alexa would then announced herself as the final participant in this Saturday’s Women’s Elimination Chamber match where the winner will challenge for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38.

