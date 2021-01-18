Alternate Ending For 2021 Royal Rumble Booking

The following article is part of our premium news section. If you're interested in this news and you're not a premium subscriber, why not give it a try? We put out breaking premium news and backstage news on a frequent basis that we can 100% confirm. If you ARE a premium member, welcome back! Thanks for helping us do what we do! Subscribe for full articleSubscribe for full article

Edge hits a spear on Sheamus out of the corner and then Seth Rollins sneaks up behind Edge tossing him over the top rope. Rollins then attempts to keep both massive men grounded.



This leads Sheamus and Lee to look at each other and both go after Seth Rollins to eliminate him from the Rumble. Lee and Sheamus both dump Rollins out together and then Sheamus hits Lee with a low blow and tosses the Limitless One over the top rope and wins the Royal Rumble!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Sheamus then undergoes a full on heel turn on his best friend over the next few months making it clear it will be Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.