Apollo Crews returns to NXT on the June 7 edition

Tonight during WWE NXT 2.0 the NXT champion Bron Breakker hit the ring to talk about saving the brand from the clutches of Joe Gacy at NXT In Your House.

He immediately then looked for to his next challenger and called out everyone in the back. Both Breakker and the NXT Universe would be in for a shock of their life as Apollo Crews would make his return to the brand.

According to Crews it seems like his return is not gonna be a short stint and looks to lock horns with Breakker sooner rather than later. He also stated that he left NXT way too soon and looks to make history.

