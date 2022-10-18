Skip to main content
Baron Corbin Made His Return to WWE Alongside a WWE Hall of Famer

Tonight on Monday Night RAW Baron Corbin made his return to WWE alongside WWE Hall of Famer JBL. 

The last time we saw Corbin on WWE television was on Friday Night SmackDown dealing with a downward spiral before entering a limo with bullhorns on the front.

It was revealed that WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield was the man in the limo who took Corbin under his wing.

According to JBL the newly minted Mr. Baron Corbin is apart of the RAW roster after Rey Mysterio being traded to SmackDown and will become the new “Wrestling God.”

Corbin would go on to defeated a former world champion in Dolph Ziggler putting a stamp on his return. 

