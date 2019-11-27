Bask In His Glory (NXT 11-27-19 Preview)

NXT returns to Full Sail University tonight after a victorious weekend at Survivor Series. As you may have heard, NXT won Survivor Series 4-2-1 over both RAW and Smackdown. Seth was reportedly unhappy about this on RAW this past Monday and now we'll see how NXT responds to their big victory.

Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish) vs Keith Lee & Dominik Dijakovic

Keith Lee had a tremendous Survivor Series and received some love from Roman Reigns afterward. O'Reilly & Fish had a disappointing weekend losing both in War Games & at Survivor Series. Will the champs bounce back or will be bask in the glory of new tag champions?

Akira Tozawa vs Lio Rush (c) for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship

Lio Rush retained his title at Survivor Series, but will not defend it for the second time this week against Akira Tozawa who is on a bit of a hot streak in the ring. Rush has been feuding with Angel Garza (who was victorious against Shane Strickland at NXT Wargames) and has already faced Tozawa. Will we see the Man of the Hour continue his reign?

Dakota Kai?

Dakota Kai turned on her former Team Kick team member. It will be interesting to see if any further development is made on that storyline tonight.

Ciampa's Quest for Goldy

Ciampa pinned Adam Cole in Wargames to pick up the victory for Team Ciampa. You have to assume that he is headed toward a showdown with Adam Cole to regain his beloved Goldy. Will we see this happen tonight?

Tonight's NXT is loaded as well. Once again, it looks like the Wednesday Night Wrestling Shows are delivering a solid lineup. Let's consider this evening a Thanksgiving Appetizer.