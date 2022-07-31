Bayley is back and she didn’t come alone

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir defeated Becky Lynch to retain the championship in the opening contest of the night. It was after the match that has the WWE Universe’s jaws on the floor.

The First-Ever WWE Women’s Grandslam Champion Bayley made her long awaited return but she didn’t come alone.

Former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai who isn’t under WWE contract as of writing this according to Corey Graves and former NXT Women’s and Tag Champion Io Sky fka Io Shirai made their main roster debuts alongside Bayley.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Bayley, Kai and Sky would make their way to the ring and confront the champion leading to Lynch to return to the ring to aid the BelAir.

What does this mean for BelAir’s title reign and the rest of the RAW’s Women’s Division?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!