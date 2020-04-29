Becky Lynch on Billions and AEW and TNT

Are you a Billions fan? If you are get ready because it’s time for The Man to come around.

Becky Lynch and “Billions” co-creator and executive producer Brian Koppelman confirmed on WWE’s The Bump that the Raw Women’s Champion will appear on the Season 5 premiere of the Showtime series. WWE's The Bump airs Wednesday at 10/9 am CT.

We can all watch The Man take over the “Billions” universe on Sunday, May 3, at 9/8 CT on Showtime.

On the AEW front, Shaq announced on his Twitter that tomorrow during Shaq night you can watch Suicide Squad from 6:30/5:30 CT with himself and Cody & Brandi Rhodes.