Former WWE Superstar's the Bella Twins are both pregnant and are expected less than two weeks apart. This would be the first child for Nikki Bella who is also engaged to her Dancing With The Stars Partner and this would be Brie Bella's second child with WWE Star Daniel Bryan.



People tweeted the information below with exclusive pictures as you can see here:

Congratulations from the entire Wrestling News World staff and we hope them and their soon to be children the best of health. Let me know your thoughts on Twitter @awesomephinatic.