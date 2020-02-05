Wrestling News World would like to appreciate and recognize African American wrestlers in the wrestling industry during Black History Month. We would like to start by recognizing the Hall of Famer Jacquline. Jacqueline, born and raised in Dallas, Texas, attended the professional wrestling school owned by wrestler Skandor Akbor. Jacqueline was the only female attending the school. Jacqueline soon began her wrestling career at the United States Wrestling Association, where she reigns the title of United States Wrestling Association Women’s Champion 14 times at that organization. In 1997, Jaqueline continued her wrestling career at World Championship Wrestling, better known as WCW, where she managed Harlem Heat up until 1998.

After leaving the WCW, Jaqueline signed with the World Wrestling Federation debuting as Marc Mero's girlfriend, which begin her famous feud with Sable. In September 1998, Jacqueline made history becoming the first African American woman to win the women's championship at the World Wrestling Federation. Jacqueline also became the 3rd woman to hold the cruiserweight title. Jacqueline was released from World Wrestling Federation in June 2004.

Jacqueline moved on to independent circuits in wrestling such as Independent Association Wrestling, and also Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. On March 16, 2016, she was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in the 2016 Hall of Fame class as one of the most athletic women’s wrestlers in the history of WWE. Jacqueline paved the way for women of color in the wrestling industry such as Naomi, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Jazz, Alicia Fox, Brandi Rhodes, Ember Moon and many more.

We honor Jaqueline for being a for front and inspiration to the many black women and men of the wrestling industry, and we thank you for your dedication and breaking boundaries. You can follow me on Twitter @kikinarcotics2 and discuss your thoughts on Jacqueline's prestigious career.

Fun Fact

Did you know Jacqueline has a 3 rd -degree black belt in taekwondo?