Blood & Guts Preview

Tonight, it's the first installation of what AEW hopes to be an annual event in Blood & Guts. It will be the Inner Circle taking on the Pinnacle to resolve their intense feud. Before we get to that, there are other matches on the card which warrants a preview:

Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall: This is the (hopefully) apex of the Nightmare Family vs. Nightmare Factory feud. Last week the Factory got the win over Dustin Rhodes and his crew, but towards the end we saw the EVP make his return in the bus and attacked his former friends. Expect Rhodes to get revenge by finally beating Marshall and restore order in the family.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Kenny Omega/Michael Nakazawa vs. Jon Moxley/Eddie Kingston: This match happened as a result of the buddy duo almost Pillmanizing the AEW World Champion's ankle last week. They will get the win by pinning Omega's lackey but expect the Elite to be the last ones laughing as the rest of the crew will make their presence known. Will a certain #1 contender also show up to challenge the champ?

Tag Team Elimination Match (SCU, Jurassic Express, Varsity Blonds, Acclaimed) The winner of this match will get a shot at the tag team titles, potentially at Double or Nothing. Although the Jurassic Express would considered the best of the group, expect it to the be the former tag team champs as they get one last opportunity for championship gold as they win this bout tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Britt Baker in action: We will see the #1 ranked women's wrestler get some work in before her eventual title match against Hikaru Shida. Will the champ finally give her response to the good doctor, who has been taunting her for weeks?

Miro speaks! The Best Man has been on a tear since breaking away from Kip Sabian. He's looking for titles, and expect the Bulgarian Brute to let it be known that there's a certain one that is in his sights.

BLOOD & GUTS: Here it is, the match we've been waiting for. There's not much to say except that this should be a nice throwback to the Wargames that was made famous in NWA and later NXT. The question is not who will win, but how? Although the Pinnacle will come in with the advantage, the Inner Circle has worked longer together which could give them an edge once everyone is fighting together. Make no mistake about it, this will not be a cinematic match, or a thing of beauty. One thing it will be though, is violent, and right now the Pinnacle needs this victory or any momentum they had will be lost. Expect MJF to get the final pin on Jericho and send Le Champion on the shelf for a while.

As always you can visit @wnwnews and get all of the results during our LIVE coverage tonight at 8pm!