Blue Meanie's Mind Of The Meanie Podcast Joins MLW Radio Network

The MLW Radio Network, the podcast leader in pro wrestling for a decade, today announced that The Blue Meanie will bring his new podcast, Mind of the Meanie, to the network.



"I'm excited that Mind of the Meanie is now part of the MLW Radio Network," said Meanie. "We have been having so much fun with our show. Being powered by the MLW Radio Network is a BIG accomplishment! I'm flattered to be welcomed into their family of shows!!"



Joining "Da Blue Guy" for the weekly podcast series is FITE.tv's Josh Shernoff. The two dive deep into the world of wrestling, sports, music and so much more.



Mind of the Meanie is available on all platforms where you listen to your favorite podcast as well as at www.MLWRadio.com.

