Bobby Lashley to defend WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber

This past Saturday at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event we witnessed a first time ever match as Brock Lesnar defended the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley. 

The match would end in chaos as Roman Reigns and and Paul Heyman took out The Beast allowing for Lashley to pick up the win and the WWE Championship. 

Now we are three weeks away from the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event emanating for the first time ever from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. 

It was today before Monday Night RAW that the newly crowned WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will defend his championship in the Chamber.

Here is the official tweet: 

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as we will keep you up to date on Lashley’s challengers and all things Elimination Chamber.

