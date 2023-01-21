Skip to main content
Bracket for the SmackDown Tag Title Contender’s Tournament revealed

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown WWE Official Adam Pearce announced that he could solve Drew McIntyre and Sheamus’ problem in a two birds one stone situation. 

WWE has recently announced that The Usos will now be defending their tag titles separately as The Judgement Day won Tag Team Turmoil to earn a RAW Tag Title opportunity at RAW XXX. 

Pearce would inform McIntyre and Sheamus that they could get their revenge on The Viking Raiders who attacked them two weeks ago in the first round of the SmackDown Tag Title Contender’s Tournament. 

Tonight before the tournament kicked off WWE revealed the bracket:

With Sheamus and the rest of The Brawling Brutes on opposite sides of the brackets could possibly meet in the finals.

Who will emerge as the number contender’s to the SmackDown Tag Titles?

