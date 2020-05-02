BREAKING* Becky Lynch to Appear in Upcoming Marvel Movie

Breaking news around the Pro Wrestling world's number 1 Female attraction as current RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch will appear in an upcoming Marvel movie.

Hollywood reporter, Kris Tapley tweeted out the following...

Lynch is already slated to appear on tomorrow's season premiere of Showtime's hit show, "Billions". It appears as if Lynch will follow in the footsteps of WWE legends Hulk Hogan, The Rock and John Cena in making the transition from the face of the WWE, to the face of Hollywood!

