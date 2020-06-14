BREAKING* Edge Suffers Major Injury During WWE Backlash Tapings

As exclusively reported by Fightful Select's, Sean Ross Sapp, Edge is believed to have suffered a Torn Triceps during the taping of his match for WWE Backlash against Randy Orton.

No word on if the injury will have any affect on the outcome of the match, slated to air during the WWE Backlash PPV, tonight or if the company filmed multiple finishes.

There is no timetable for Edge's return to action but the usual recovery time for a Triceps Tear is 4-6 months.

