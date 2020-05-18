BREAKING* Former WWE Superstar, Shad Gaspard Missing After Drowning Incident

Breaking news in the world of Pro Wrestling as former WWE superstar and member of fan-favorite tag-team “Cryme Tyme”, Shad Gaspard has gone missing after a drowning incident, yesterday evening.

TMZ reports that the former WWE superstar was swimming with his 10-year old son at Venice Beach when a riptide reportedly took several swimmers out to deep waters.

Luckily, Gaspard’s son was saved as well as the others involved but the 39-year old Pro Wrestler has still not yet been found.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

All of us at WNW extend our deepest concerns and thoughts and prayers are with the Gaspard family, hoping Shad can safely be found.

Stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com for the latest on this breaking story as more information becomes available. You can find me on Twitter (@TattedCJ).