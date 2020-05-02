It's been confirmed to WNW that Jimmy Uso (real name, Jonathan Fatu) will be out of action until 2021 with injuries to his ACL and MCL ligaments in his knee. It's not exactly known when the injury occurred, but it was within the last few weeks.

Now, it's known why The Uso's are missing from the recent Smackdown tag-team story-line including several teams, heading into the Money in The Bank PPV, next Sunday.

