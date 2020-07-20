BREAKING* Kairi Sane Last WWE Appearance Revealed

Per PWInsider, tonight’s edition of WWE RAW will be Kairi Sane’s final appearance with the company.

It’s worth noting that WWE could be taping several episodes of RAW, today, so tonight’s show may not be her final on-screen appearance but today will indeed be her final day with the company.

It’s reported that she & WWE are on good terms & anything can happen in the future. However, the former NXT Women’s Champion wants to return home to Japan & potentially start a family with her husband.

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for any updates on this breaking situation! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!