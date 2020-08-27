BREAKING* Karrion Kross Vacates NXT Championship

Just announced during tonight's edition of WWE NXT, new NXT Champion Karrion Kross, vacated the title after suffering a separated shoulder during his title win against now RAW superstar, Keith Lee, this past Saturday night at NXT TakeOver 30.

No word from Kross or WWE on when he'll return or if the injury will require surgery.

It also hasn't yet been announced how the Black & Gold brand plans to crown a new NXT Champion.

