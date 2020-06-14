BREAKING* Kris Statlander Suffers Major Knee Injury

According to the woman herself, AEW superstar, Kris Statlander has suffered a high-grade tear of her ACL which will require surgery. Statlander last fought on last week's AEW Dynamite in a losing effort when she teamed with AEW Women's Champion, Hikaru Shida against Nyla Rose and Penelope Ford.

No timetable has officially been announced by Statlander or AEW, but an ACL tear usually shelves athletes for 6-8 months. Let's all hope the surgery is successful and we, at WNW are hoping she makes a safe and speedy recovery.

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.

