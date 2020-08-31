BREAKING* Mauro Ranallo and WWE Parting Ways

According to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, NXT commentator Mauro Ranallo and WWE are parting ways.

The 50-year old Canadian broadcaster signed with WWE in 2016 to be SmackDown’s lead commentator before transitioning to being a mainstay in NXT in the Summer of 2017.

Ranallo was replaced by the returning Wade Barrett on last week’s show as will be the case for tomorrow night’s special-edition of ‘NXT: Super Tuesday’.

It’s also been reported that WWE has been in negotiations with the aforementioned Barrett for a permanent role with NXT’s commentating team which currently featured Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

WWE and Ranallo have yet to comment on the report.

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!