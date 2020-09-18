BREAKING* Melina Returning To WWE

According to PWInsider, former WWE Women’s Champion, Melina (Perez) is set to return to the company.

Melina is best known for her time in WWE from 2002-2011 where she began as the manager for John Morrison & Joey Mercury’s tag-team, before becoming a singles competitor in 2006 and capturing the Women’s & Divas titles a combined 5-times.

Perez has most recently worked on the independent scene as well as with the NWA before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the company to shutdown operations.

The former 5-time Champion is expected to make her TV return to the company within the next week or so.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

No word on what brand or in what capacity her re-debut will be.

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!