BREAKING NEWS* SHAQ Makes AEW Debut This Wednesday

It was announced after RAW tonight that SHAQ will be making his AEW debut this Wednesday on TNT.

He will be interviewed by Tony Schiavone who will also be interviewing Sting that night as well. Here is the official tweet from AEW:

It's worth noting that a few weeks ago that newly signee Jade Cargill interrupted Cody Rhodes and mentioned SHAQ.

