BREAKING NEWS* AEW Dynamite moves to TBS and AEW: Rampage Announced

It was announced today by Turner Media and also Tony Khan on Busted Open Radio this morning that AEW Dynamite will have a new home on TBS beginning in January 2022.

It was also announced that AEW will be producing a new show called AEW: Rampage that will debut on August 13th at 10pm EST. The show will be an hourlong program.

Here is a snippet from the Deadline article:

Turner said Wednesday that TNT’s wrestling series AEW: Dynamite will move to TBS in January 2022. The move comes as TNT is adding the new hourlong series AEW: Rampage, which will debut August 13 at 10 p.m. ET.

Dynamite is currently in the middle of Season 3 on TNT, with a new episode tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

TNT will debut four new pro wrestling specials annually as part of the deal, which will culminate with the AEW’s move to TBS next year. Last year, All Elite Wrestling extended its relationship with WarnerMedia through 2023, renewing AEW Dynamite on TNT and planning a new night of programming.

