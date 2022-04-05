Skip to main content
*BREAKING NEWS* Bron Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler to win the WWE NXT Championship

*BREAKING NEWS* Bron Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler to win the WWE NXT Championship

Tonight’s edition of WWE Monday Night RAW was the RAW after WrestleMania which tends to be the biggest RAW of the year. 

The featured a surprising rematch from NXT Stand and Deliver as Dolph Ziggler defended the NXT Championship against former champion, Bron Breakker.

Breakker would go on to defeat Ziggler and win back the NXT Championship becoming a two time champion. 

Tune into WWE NXT this Tuesday to see what is next for the new NXT champion.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

24DDAE25-CE36-49E9-88A5-A275B7D11563
WWE News

*BREAKING NEWS* Bron Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler to win the WWE NXT Championship

F486412D-B3C8-40BC-8050-3AC013076976
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: RAW After Mania 4.4.22

31A1F4C7-F07E-4544-9B13-09E965CEB6A4
WWE Results

WWE WrestleMania Sunday Results 4.3.22

B3800683-90A5-4C2F-A7E8-405FADB7A406
WWE

WWE WrestleMania Sunday Preview 4.3.22

23BB1904-6AA1-4276-81A9-5B94B6639FFF
WWE

WWE WrestleMania Saturday Results 4.2.22

ED823911-A0D7-4628-8B8F-535380A41FEF
WWE News

*BREAKING NEWS* Cody Rhodes Return To WWE At WrestleMania

CEA6D0C1-7595-4452-A19E-1795376EC86F
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Stand and Deliver Results 4.2.22

D7650F94-9995-4DB8-BB5D-FF125AF6C131
WWE

WWE WrestleMania Saturday Preview 4.2.22