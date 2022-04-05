BREAKING NEWS* Bron Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler to win the WWE NXT Championship

Tonight’s edition of WWE Monday Night RAW was the RAW after WrestleMania which tends to be the biggest RAW of the year.

The featured a surprising rematch from NXT Stand and Deliver as Dolph Ziggler defended the NXT Championship against former champion, Bron Breakker.

Breakker would go on to defeat Ziggler and win back the NXT Championship becoming a two time champion.

Tune into WWE NXT this Tuesday to see what is next for the new NXT champion.

