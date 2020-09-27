BREAKING NEWS* Changes to Clash of Champions Match Card

It was announced tonight on the Clash of Champions Kickoff Show that Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Nikki Cross aren't medically cleared tonight.

It was also announced that Bayley is in the building and will be addressing her match tonight while the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match will be addressed on RAW tomorrow. The other changes is that the RAW Women's Championship match is now on the main card while the Smackdown Tag Team Championship match has been moved to the kickoff show

Here is the tweet from WWE:

