*BREAKING NEWS* Chelsea Green Injured during Smackdown Debut

During tonight's episode of Smackdown Chelsea Green made her main roster debut. She appeared in the office of Adam Pearce right before a Survivor Series Qualifying Match for the women.

Before the match got started Greg Hamilton announced that the match would become a fatal four way match with the addition of Green. 

Green was only in the match for all of 20 seconds before disappearing for the remainder of the match.

It was announced after Smackdown on WWE.com and from Chelsea's instagram account that she suffered a broken wrist.

Here is the Instagram post:

20201113_232434

