Tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage kicked off with a major announcement. That major announcement was that CM Punk is back in the wrestling industry after a long seven year hiatus and he is now ALL ELITE.

Here is the official tweet from AEW:

Here is a snippet from his promo:

