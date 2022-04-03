BREAKING NEWS* Cody Rhodes Return To WWE At WrestleMania

Tonight during WrestleMania Saturday Seth Rollins made his way to the ring to find out who his opponent would be. He and the rest of the wrestling world would find out that the forbidden door was kicked wide out as “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes has returned to WWE and was Rollins’ opponent.

Cody would go on to win the match.

What is next for Cody Rhodes in WWE?

