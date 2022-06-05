BREAKING NEWS* Cody Rhodes suffered a torn right pectoral injury

It was announced tonight on the WWE Hell in a Cell kickoff show that Cody Rhodes has suffered a torn right pectoral muscle injury ahead of his Hell in a Cell match with Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

Kayla Braxton stated that he initially suffered a partial tear at the hands of an attack from Rollins on Monday Night RAW.

Braxton would go to announce that the injury has exacerbated to a full tear during Rhodes’ weight training ahead of tonight’s premium live event.

Here is the official tweet from WWE:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Typically a fully torn right pectoral muscle takes at least six months to recover from. At this point in time we don’t know the severity of the injury outside that it has completely torn off the bone.

The match with Rollins inside Hell in a Cell is still scheduled to close the show tonight.

We at Wrestling News World wish Cody Rhodes a speedy recovery

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!