BREAKING NEWS* Crown Jewel announced for Saturday November 5

Tonight during Monday Night RAW it was announced that WWE will be returning to Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday November 5.

Here the official tweet:

The last time WWE was in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was back in February for the historic Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

