*BREAKING NEWS* Crown Jewel announced for Saturday November 5

Tonight during Monday Night RAW it was announced that WWE will be returning to Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday November 5.

The last time WWE was in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was back in February for the historic Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. 

