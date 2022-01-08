Skip to main content
*BREAKING NEWS* Current Impact Wrestling Champion Announced For WWE Royal Rumble

Tonight during Friday Night SmackDown the current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair came down to the ring to talk about New Year’s Resolutions and The Royal Rumble. 

She would then go on to announce 18 out of the 30 entrants in the match. While some of them stood out among the pack the one entrant that caught everyone’s eye was Mickie James. 

Currently she is the Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion. Also tomorrow at Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV she will be defending the title against another former WWE superstar and Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo in a Teaxs Deathmatch. 

With this groundbreaking announcement will James STILL be Knockouts Champion come the Royal Rumble. 

Here are comments from both Impact Wrestling and Scott D’Amore:

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for all things Royal Rumble and a Royal Rumble Entrant Tracker

