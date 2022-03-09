Skip to main content
*BREAKING NEWS* Dolph Ziggler Wins WWE NXT Championship at NXT Roadblock

Tonight WWE NXT 2.0 held their NXT Roadblock special and the main event was NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs Tommaso Ciampa vs Dolph Ziggler. 

For the past month Dolph Ziggler has shown up on NXT and looking to claim the one title in WWE that has eluded him, the NXT Championship. 

Dolph Ziggler would shock the NXT Universe by hitting a superkick on Tommaso Ciampa leading to him winning the NXT Title. 

