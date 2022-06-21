BREAKING NEWS* Fatal five way match announced to determine a new challenger for the RAW Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank

Tonight to open Monday Night RAW Bianca BelAir announced that her challenger Rhea Ripley won’t be medically cleared in time for Money in the Bank.

She would then go on to announce that there will be a fatal five way match to determine her new challenger.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as we will update you on the situation as it unfolds.

