BREAKING NEWS* Kenny Omega wins AEW World Title and will make IMPACT Debut Next Week

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite was the Winter is coming special. The main event was the match that had the world talking and excited for Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship.

Anytime that Omega has a big time match Don Callis who is working with Impact Wrestling will be on commentary for the match and tonight was no different.

Towards the end of the match Omega seemed to have suffered an eye injury which lead to Callis who Kenny sees as an uncle come down to the ring and check on him. This lead to Callis slipping Omega a mic after being sucker punched by Moxley.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Omega would use the mic and hit One Winged Angel to beat Moxley and win the title.

After the match Callis and Omega ran off and before they peeled away in their SUV Don Callis would say that everyone will hear from them next week on December 8th on IMPACT.

This will now make IMPACT must see as the new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will make his IMPACT debut.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!