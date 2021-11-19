Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
*BREAKING NEWS* Late Night WWE Releases 11.18.21
Publish date:

*BREAKING NEWS* Late Night WWE Releases 11.18.21

Author:

Tonight the wrestling industry was hit with another round of WWE releases. Some of the names in this round included a faction that was just called up to the SmackDown brand and in line for a major babyface push. 

Here are the names of tonight’s releases: 

John Morrison 

Top Dolla 

Ashante “Thee” Adonis 

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Tegan Nox

Drake Maverick 

Shane Throne 

Jaxson Ryker

Drake Maverick took to Twitter to reaction to his second WWE release within a year:

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

A93C0FDE-2EB2-4AEA-95A3-A0043119858D
WWE News

*BREAKING NEWS* Late Night WWE Releases 11.18.21

7C73615D-3EDA-49EF-95B2-F86FA180AC2B
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 11.16.21

280B15C8-2530-4E79-B121-9374E589517E
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Survivor Series Go Home Show 11.15.21

025AE686-3B15-4A6E-99CF-9CAE4BDE8AB4
WWE

Tribute to the Troops 2021 Preview 11.14.21

FEDVJl_XIAATuvf
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Recap (11/12/21)

A3FE16FE-A24E-4250-AC2F-11F10C94BA13
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 11.12.21

Chyna-TNA
Impact Wrestling

10 Legendary Wrestlers Who Had Their Last Match In Impact Wrestling

146D2322-24F8-415B-98F5-30BF9AA4F09A
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership and Ratings 11.9.21