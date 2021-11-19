BREAKING NEWS* Late Night WWE Releases 11.18.21

Tonight the wrestling industry was hit with another round of WWE releases. Some of the names in this round included a faction that was just called up to the SmackDown brand and in line for a major babyface push.

Here are the names of tonight’s releases:

John Morrison

Top Dolla

Ashante “Thee” Adonis

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Tegan Nox

Drake Maverick

Shane Throne

Jaxson Ryker

Drake Maverick took to Twitter to reaction to his second WWE release within a year:

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!