*BREAKING NEWS* Late Night WWE Releases 11.18.21
Tonight the wrestling industry was hit with another round of WWE releases. Some of the names in this round included a faction that was just called up to the SmackDown brand and in line for a major babyface push.
Here are the names of tonight’s releases:
John Morrison
Top Dolla
Ashante “Thee” Adonis
Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
Tegan Nox
Drake Maverick
Shane Throne
Jaxson Ryker
Drake Maverick took to Twitter to reaction to his second WWE release within a year:
